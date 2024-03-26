Exclusive Insights: Palestinian Cabinet Makeover Unveiled By Insider Reports

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN / Monjed Jadou





Palestinian sources said that the new Palestinian government led by Dr. Mohammed Mustafa will be announced within days, with almost all of its members being new.

The sources added that Dr. Mustafa will announce on the first day of forming his government a work plan including a set of priorities, led by providing relief and repairing infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as a prelude to reconstruction, achieving financial stability for the government enabling it to pay full salaries to its employees and provide basic services, and working on a reform program for administrative, financial, and legal systems.

They explained that the new government, which includes about 8 ministers from the Gaza Strip, will start humanitarian relief and infrastructure repair work immediately upon its formation, relying on the existing institutions and structures in the sector including ministries, municipalities, and local authorities.

The sources indicated that the new Palestinian government will also announce the formation of an independent body working under the supervision of the World Bank to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The sources pointed out that there are three ministries whose fate has not been decided yet, namely the interior and foreign ministries.

Regarding the names of the ministers, informed sources revealed that the Prime Minister is close to completing the formation of the government, stating that the new government ministers are:

*Majdi al-Khaldi - Deputy Prime Minister

Born on April 14, 1961, a seasoned diplomat and Palestinian ambassador. He has served as a senior diplomatic advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas since 2006.

Al-Khaldi has a diverse background in diplomacy and administration, having held various positions such as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Director General of the same ministry. He played a crucial role in Palestinian negotiations on the settlement and implementation of the Oslo Agreement. Al-Khaldi began his career in engineering and technology management, working in various countries before returning to Palestine after Oslo.

He has participated in numerous international and national committees, greatly contributing to the development of Palestinian diplomatic and administrative infrastructure.

*Hani al-Hayek - Minister of Tourism

He served as the mayor of Beit Sahour in 2005 and is an economic activist and founder of many important organizations and institutions, such as the Palestinian Textile Industries Union and its board of directors, a member of the General Federation of Palestinian Industries. Additionally, he is a board member of the Water and Wastewater Authority Council and a board member of the Jerusalem District Electricity Company.

An active participant in all aspects of civil society life, including educational and cultural activities in the city.

*Omar al-Battar - Minister of Finance

An expert in financial affairs and former executive director at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) for the company's financial and banking services in the Middle East. He previously worked at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young (EY) for financial services. A graduate of the University of Missouri.

*Dr. Wael Zaqout - Gaza, Ministry of Planning

He has held several leadership positions at the World Bank in Washington. He served as the director of the World Bank office in Yemen and oversaw the implementation of a major development project and financial and economic reform program there. He was also responsible for the management of spatial planning and land and water policy at the World Bank. He holds a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and also studied at Birzeit University.

*Dr. Sami Hajjawi - Nablus, Minister of Local Governance

He served as the mayor of Nablus. He holds a doctorate in civil engineering and worked in various fields including engineering in Jordan and Yemen before returning to Palestine in 1994. He served as the president of the Engineers' Syndicate in Nablus and was an advisor to several foreign entities and local companies. He has extensive experience in the engineering field and is knowledgeable about the affairs and issues of Nablus municipality.

*Sharhabil Al-Zaeem - Gaza, Minister of Justice

A prominent national figure and senior lawyer, and an expert in commercial law in Palestine with extensive experience in arbitration, dispute resolution, and intellectual property laws, working on the boards of many public companies. He holds a master's degree in law from Al-Azhar University and a master's degree in political science from Al-Quds University

.* Faisal Al-Shawa - Gaza, Minister of Public Works

Al-Shawa serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Al-Shawa Contracting and General Trading Company, chairman of the board of directors of Al-Intilaqah Company, vice chairman of the board of directors of Al-Amal Company, board member of the Palestinian Electricity Company, board member of Orange Palestine, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, member of the Engineers' Syndicate, Palestinian Contractors Union, member of the Board of Trustees of the Water and Sewage Authority, and board member of the Jerusalem District Electricity Company. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Northern Virginia University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Memphis.

*Tareq Zaarab, Rafah/Gaza, Minister of Transportation

A civil engineer with experience in industrial and real estate projects in the Gaza Strip. He is the general manager of Badeeco Company in the sector and the general manager of the industrial zone in this sector.

*Dr. Enas Al-Attari - Ramallah, Minister of Labor

A professor at Birzeit University and a board member of the Monetary Authority. She holds a doctorate from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

*Dr. Samah Abu Aoun - Minister of Social Development

She holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Northampton and a master's degree from the University of Liverpool. She served as the executive director of the Communications Development Group. She also worked as the director of the Municipal Development Fund and as an advisor to the Minister of Local Governance. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Arab American University.

* Dr. Ashraf Al-Awar - Jerusalem, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs

A lecturer at Al-Quds University, holds a doctorate in public law from Cairo. He was on Fatah's list in the elections that were scheduled to be held in 2021 and later canceled. He served as a member of the Palestinian National Council.

*Dr. Amjad Barham - Minister of Education and Higher Education

The president of Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron, holds a doctorate and a master's degree in mathematics and applied mathematics from Rajasthan University in India, and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics.

* Mona Al-Khalili - Minister of Women's Affairs

The general secretary of the General Union of Palestinian Women (June 2009 - present). A member of the Global Women's Leadership Council of the International Democratic Union of Women. Coordinator of the Civil Coalition for the Implementation of the Human Rights Convention and the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in Palestine. A member of the National and Central Councils of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, and a member of the Arab Parliament.

She served as the director of the General Secretariat of the General Union of Palestinian Women in Tunisia (1985-1993) and the director of the National and International Relations Department (1994-1996). She holds diplomas in management and computer administration from Al-Quds Open University, as well as diplomas in public relations and from the College of Communication and Information in Tunisia.

*Dr. Majid Abu Ramadan - Gaza, Minister of Healt

He holds a doctorate in medicine from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in the United Kingdom and is a prominent national figure and a well-known doctor in the Gaza Strip. He previously served as an advisor to the Ministry of Health for ophthalmology, general manager of international cooperation, and general manager of hospitals at the Ministry of Health. A member of the Board of Trustees of St. John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem. He also served as the head of the Coastal Water Authority in Gaza, and previously served as the mayor of Gaza City.

*Mohammed Al-Amour - Minister of Economy

The president of the Palestinian Businessmen's Association and a member of various specialized companies in Palestine. He previously served on the board of the Standards and Measures Authority and as vice president of the Palestinian Contractors Union.

*Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Najm - Gaza, Minister of Awqaf

Currently serving as the dean of the Faculty of Sharia at Al-Azhar University. A refugee residing in Gaza City. He previously served as the deputy mufti of Palestine and is not a member of any faction. He holds a doctorate in Sharia from Al-Azhar University.

As for the vacant ministries still under consideration:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: This ministry is still vacant, and there is consideration for it to be under the Prime Minister's control at the moment until a suitable candidate is selected.

Ministry of Interior: Consultations are ongoing with two options, either keeping the current minister, Ziad Heb Al-Reeh (Fatah), or appointing Brigadier Zakaria Musleh (Fatah), who currently heads military intelligence.

*Sharhabil Al-Zaeem - Gaza, Minister of Justice

A prominent national figure and senior lawyer, and an expert in commercial law in Palestine with extensive experience in arbitration, dispute resolution, and intellectual property laws, working on the boards of many public companies. He holds a master's degree in law from Al-Azhar University and a master's degree in political science from Al-Quds University.

*Faisal Al-Shawa - Gaza, Minister of Public Works

Al-Shawa serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Al-Shawa Contracting and General Trading Company, chairman of the board of directors of Al-Intilaqah Company, vice chairman of the board of directors of Al-Amal Company, board member of the Palestinian Electricity Company, board member of Orange Palestine, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, member of the Engineers' Syndicate, Palestinian Contractors Union, member of the Board of Trustees of the Water and Sewage Authority, and board member of the Jerusalem District Electricity Company. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Northern Virginia University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Memphis.

*Tareq Zaarab, Rafah/Gaza, Minister of Transportation

A civil engineer with experience in industrial and real estate projects in the Gaza Strip. He is the general manager of Badeeco Company in the sector and the general manager of the industrial zone in this sector.

*Dr. Enas Al-Attari - Ramallah, Minister of Labor

A professor at Birzeit University and a board member of the Monetary Authority. She holds a doctorate from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Samah Abu Aoun - Minister of Social Development

She holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Northampton and a master's degree from the University of Liverpool. She served as the executive director of the Communications Development Group. She also worked as the director of the Municipal Development Fund and as an advisor to the Minister of Local Governance. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Arab American University.

*Dr. Ashraf Al-Awar - Jerusalem, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs

A lecturer at Al-Quds University, holds a doctorate in public law from Cairo. He was on Fatah's list in the elections that were scheduled to be held in 2021 and later canceled. He served as a member of the Palestinian National Council.

*Dr. Amjad Barham - Minister of Education and Higher Education



The president of Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron, holds a doctorate and a master's degree in mathematics and applied mathematics from Rajasthan University in India, and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics.

*Mona Al-Khalili - Minister of Women's Affairs

The general secretary of the General Union of Palestinian Women (June 2009 - present). A member of the Global Women's Leadership Council of the International Democratic Union of Women. Coordinator of the Civil Coalition for the Implementation of the Human Rights Convention and the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in Palestine. A member of the National and Central Councils of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, and a member of the Arab Parliament.

She served as the director of the General Secretariat of the General Union of Palestinian Women in Tunisia (1985-1993) and the director of the National and International Relations Department (1994-1996). She holds diplomas in management and computer administration from Al-Quds Open University, as well as diplomas in public relations and from the College of Communication and Information in Tunisia.

*Dr. Majid Abu Ramadan - Gaza, Minister of Health

He holds a doctorate in medicine from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in the United Kingdom and is a prominent national figure and a well-known doctor in the Gaza Strip. He previously served as an advisor to the Ministry of Health for ophthalmology, general manager of international cooperation, and general manager of hospitals at the Ministry of Health. A member of the Board of Trustees of St. John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem. He also served as the head of the Coastal Water Authority in Gaza, and previously served as the mayor of Gaza City.

*Mohammed Al-Amour - Minister of Economy

The president of the Palestinian Businessmen's Association and a member of various specialized companies in Palestine. He previously served on the board of the Standards and Measures Authority and as vice president of the Palestinian Contractors Union.

*Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Najm - Gaza, Minister of Awqaf

Currently serving as the dean of the Faculty of Sharia at Al-Azhar University. A refugee residing in Gaza City. He previously served as the deputy mufti of Palestine and is not a member of any faction. He holds a doctorate in Sharia from Al-Azhar University.

As for the vacant ministries still under consideration:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: This ministry is still vacant, and there is consideration for it to be under the Prime Minister's control at the moment until a suitable candidate is selected.

Ministry of Interior: Consultations are ongoing with two options, either keeping the current minister, Ziad Heb Al-Reeh (Fatah), or appointing Brigadier Zakaria Musleh (Fatah), who currently heads military intelligence.