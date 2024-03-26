Global Times Newspaper Hails Azerbaijan-China Relations As Gold Standard Friendship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The English-language daily Chinese newspaper Global Times haspublished an article headlined "Gold standard friendship" featuringan interview with Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of thePresidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev respondedto the questions of Global Times reporter Xie Wenting on PresidentIlham Aliyev's role in development of relations with China duringhis new term, the role of China in Azerbaijan's overall foreignpolicy, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, as well as potentialfor cooperation between China and Azerbaijan on climate changeinitiatives.

"The development of relations with China has been a top priorityfor Azerbaijan, as we see China as a good friend and partner. Thereis also a historical relationship between our countries. SinceAzerbaijan's independence, we have always appreciated China'sfriendly support for our development and cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev has set new priorities and an agenda forthe development of the country, which is not only comprehensive butalso ensures the full territorial integrity and sovereignty ofAzerbaijan.

Therefore, we are looking forward to enhancing our strategiccooperation and partnership with China. It is the AzerbaijaniPresident's vision to raise our level of cooperation with China tothat of a strategic partnership, taking our relationship to a newlevel. Our political relations are excellent, and in areas such aseconomic trade, transport, and energy, we are in close cooperation always supports the one-China policy," Hikmet Hajiyevsaid.

"However, we believe there is much more potential for businesscollaboration. China is not only seen as a friendly country, butalso as a source of knowledge, expertise, and technologicaladvancement. Given these factors, President Ilham Aliyev hasdesignated cooperation with China as one of our priorities.

Now, we see steady growth in the trade relationship between thetwo countries, but it is not the ultimate end. There are moreprospects for that. Chinese companies are already present indiversifying Azerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more asAzerbaijan moves toward green growth.

Digital transformation is the number one priority for Azerbaijanin our national priorities, based on our sustainable developmentgoals. In our green transition agenda, we see China as a partnerfor us," Hajiyev mentioned.

"Most importantly, we see the Chinese-Azerbaijan partnership assignificant within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI), particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor. TheMiddle Corridor could become an important linkage between China andthe European Union. Azerbaijan, along with Central Asian countries,situated along the Caspian and Black Sea, can be strong partners inconnectivity linkages. This aligns well with the BRI andunderscores the strategic partnership between China andAzerbaijan," Hikmet Hajiyev noted.

"Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receiving support from theinternational community once again demonstrates the respect andconfidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan the chairmanship and effectively hosting COP29 is asignificant achievement and a particular deliverable forAzerbaijan. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity for thecountry.

As a fossil fuel exporting country, Azerbaijan has shown astrong willingness and determination to pursue the currenttransition project and agenda at the local, regional, and globallevels. Climate change is a major challenge for everyone, and it isessential for the global community to unite their efforts aims to achieve more solidarity and consensus at aglobal level on all fundamental aspects of the COP negotiationprocess," the Assistant to Azerbaijani President underlined.

Noting that Azerbaijan also seeks to build understanding andsolidarity between the "Global North" and "Global South," HikmetHajiyev said: "Azerbaijan is open to dialogue and engagement withall parties on the fundamental issues of the COP29. The People'sRepublic of China is one of the leading countries in the world, having initial consultations and discussions tounderstand China's position in the negotiation process is cruciallyimportant for us."

Responding to the reporter's question on why "Some foreign mediaoutlets like to hype up the so-called "security threat" posed byChinese investment and Chinese companies," Hikmet Hajiyev stated:"This is unfair treatment of China. Chinese technologies, such asHuawei, are some of the best in the world. For many years, I havebeen using Huawei products and their technology is also helping adigital transformation in my country.

Some other countries engage in unnecessary propaganda,particularly in relation to security and other issues, whichhinders genuine competition and economic development. It isimportant for economic development to be based on fair competition, certain companies in certain countries chose tospread propaganda against Chinese companies instead of promotingopen trade and fair competition. This is not in line with ouragenda. We value our partnership with Chinese companies and thePeople's Republic of China, and appreciate their openness andcooperation. Working together with Chinese partners contributes totechnological development in our country."

"China's successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic serves asa model for other nations. We, from Azerbaijan, are grateful forChina's support and cooperation. When some Western countriesengaged in vaccine nationalism, stockpiling more vaccines thanneeded, Azerbaijan faced challenges in accessing vaccines. Inresponse, the Azerbaijani President reached out to the President ofthe People's Republic of China for assistance. Despite facing theirown challenges with COVID-19, China generously shared vaccines withAzerbaijan, contributing to the health and well-being of ourpeople. This act of solidarity exemplifies the partnership andopenness that exists between our two nations," Hikmet Hajiyevemphasized.