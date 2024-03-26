China's Exports To Central Asia Are Booming

Latest stories
Aiding this effort is the practice of Central Asian heads of state to regularly visit one another in person. For example, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have met in person twelve times since 2018. Just two weeks ago, President Tokayev met with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku to fortify already extensive trade and transport agreements.
Central Asian presidents travel to Beijing on a regular basis. Present Xi Jinping has personally visited Astana, Tashkent, Bishkek, Ashgabat and Dushanbe multiple times to promote trade and investment initiatives. In January 2024, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Xi in Beijing.
Thus, Eurasian economic convergence continues apace even in the face of devastating wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and the usual suspects grousing about debt traps, non-market-generated trade imbalances and other complaints that are intended to discourage trade but often backfire.
The countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus and China recognize that, to secure markets for their exports (and imports), they must build and maintain open, well-functioning transit corridors across Eurasia. This is so because Central Asia is land-locked, and China is vulnerable to maritime blockades. In this sense, their interests align. Other factors driving china exports
Central Asian leaders are on board with BRICS and its ever-expanding membership, China's Belt and Road Initiative, the (resurrected from the dead last year) and (just launched), the Eurasian Economic Union and many other similar structures, which they see as promoting trade.
In addition, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Eurasian Development Bank, the China Development Bank, and various Middle Eastern states, among others, for years have been pouring money into Central Asia for infrastructure, logistics and transport corridors. At times, conflicting agendas come into play, of course, but that hasn't stopped the drive for Eurasian connectivity and integration.
It goes without saying that initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport , the International North-South Transport Corridor, the China-Kyrgyz-Uzbekistan Railway, and the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Railway are all welcome, albeit the latter two still requiring much work.
On the investment side,
Kazakhstan alone
is expecting
at least $150
billion
in
foreign direct investment
by 2029, a prospect
commercial enterprises welcome
and
which
is backed up by
the
billions of dollars
that have been spent on
infrastructure
development
since the 1990s.
Trade and business activity go hand-and-hand.
For example, in Uzbekistan,
, China opened 854 new businesses in 2023, 210% more than in 2022.
Russian, Turkish and South Korean
businesses
are also
very active
whereas EU and US
investments in the SME sector
are
lagging.
The
banking sector's willingness to provide credit
is also a factor
in
the region's flourishing trade.
So is the existence of more than dozens of special economic or export processing zones in Central Asia and the Caucasus. While not all are up and running, some are and those are having a positive impact on trade For example, Kazakh Railroads recently a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co, LTD, to facilitate cross-border trade. And in November 2023, the Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), the first in China's northwestern border region, officially opened; such projects contribute to the flow of goods.
Likewise, after years of work,
notwithstanding challenges,
cross-border trade has
benefited
from efforts to improve regulatory measures, digitalization, tariff harmonization, border procedures and interoperability.
USAID has been prominent in
this arena.
Finally, China's trade with Central Asia benefits from the general drive to institutionalize an“all-weather payment mechanism” – a currency system that functions without third party interference. For example, in 2022, Kazakhstan and China signed a Memorandum on Mutual Settlements in yuan, by the Astana Times. Other initiatives are in the works.
Smart diplomacy,
the
on-going process of
Eurasian integration, the
need for
dependable
non-maritime
transport routes, strong
regional
economic growth
and
demand for Chinese goods,
continued
capital investments,
the need to avoid northern corridors across Eurasia
and the personal leadership of presidents
across the region
– all contribute
to the
striking rise
in China's
exports to Central Asia and the Caucasus.
Because these factors are rooted in the national self-interest of the states involved,
barring any massive jolts to world geo-economics, this trend can be expected to continue into the foreseeable future.
