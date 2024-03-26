Kerala: Cath Lab Begins At Wayanad Medical College For Heart Patients

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kalpetta: A new cath lab has been started at Wayanad Government Medical College for heart treatment. Two people underwent angiograms on Monday( March 26) and further treatment was ensured. The two tribal people from Wayanad district were subjected to the treatment. Health Minister Veena George congratulated the entire team of the medical college for completing the treatment.

The next step is to start angioplasty. The echo tests had already started in the cath lab and the blockages in blood vessels can also be treated in the lab. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is utilized to prevent the heart from pumping inadequately. Every Tuesday, the patients will receive cardiologist services in the OP.

The cath lab was set up by spending Rs 8 crore from the plan fund of the state government. Recently, for the first time in Wayanad district, hip replacement surgery was successfully performed on a sickle cell patient at Wayanad Medical College Hospital.