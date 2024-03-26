43 international professionals from Rwanda & Kenya build their skills and capacities at EDII

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ahmedabad, March 26, 2024: The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad awards certificates to 43 professionals from Kenya and Rwanda in a valedictory ceremony, organised on Friday at its campus. The two programmes sponsored by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, included Gender Responsive Governance in Entrepreneurship (2-Week Programme) and Bringing Digital Efficiency in Cooperatives, (3-Week Programme) concluded on Friday at EDII.

The chief guest at the valedictory function was H.E. Amb. Peter Maina Munyiri, OGW, High Commissioner of the Kenya High Commission, New Delhi. Also, present on the occasion was Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, and senior officials from EDII and the government.

The first programme, customised exclusively for 20 officials from the Government of Kenya, focused on Gender Responsive Governance in Entrepreneurship. Conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024, this intensive two-week programme aimed at empowering participants with the necessary tools and insights to foster gender-inclusive entrepreneurship policies and practices.

The second programme, which commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 22, 2024, centered on Bringing Digital Efficiency in Cooperatives. With a cohort of 23 participants from Rwanda, this three-week programme aimed at revolutionizing cooperative practices through digital interventions. Participants were equipped with advanced tools and techniques to streamline operations, enhance decision-making processes, and leverage digital platforms for sustainable growth and development of cooperatives.

Addressing the participants H.E. Amb. Peter Maina Munyiri said, “My compliments to participants from the East Africa region on successfully concluding this enriching journey at EDII. Let us now leverage the transformative impact gained from these programmes to bring about change in our respective fields. While you are now equipped with skills and insights to drive positive change in your communities, I urge you to never lose the side of integrity, attitude, and godliness, in life.

Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII in his address said, “The two programmes were modelled on highly significant topics, much relevant in today’s times when women are at the core of society, and their capabilities can well be shaped to make them credible drivers of the economy, and in times when the dynamics of digital technology can become an essential engine of growth. The programmes covered these topics and were well received by the participants.”

The participants gained useful insights and were able to link the theoretical knowledge with the practical aspects through relevant exposure visits.





