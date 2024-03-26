Rud Pedersen Opens In Rome

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ROME - Rud Pedersen Group has opened its first office in Italy, as it continues its expansion across Europe's capital cities. The Rome operation is the group's 18th in Europe and its second opening this month after Prague.



The new office will be led by Luigi Ferrata, a public affairs veteran who has advised international businesses in Italy and at EU level, with a focus on technology, energy, and healthcare.



Ferrata (pictured, middle) was previously head of public affairs at multinational Engineering Group. He is also a member of Italian think tank AREL, and is on the scientific committee of sustainability platform ASviS.



Rud Pedersen's Brussels managing partner, James Stevens (pictured, left), himself an Italian national, will serve as vice-president of the board for the Rome office, which will also be staffed by associate director Niccolò de Arcayne, a healthcare specialist, and associate Salvatore Mazzocca, who specialises in food and agriculture, and energy and climate.



Ferrata said:“I am thrilled to be opening Rud Pedersen's Rome office and creating new opportunities for clients in this market. We are looking forward to building a bridge to other influential cities and supporting clients to engage effectively with EU decision makers.”



Rud Pedersen founder and CEO Morten Rud Pedersen (pictured, right) added:“This is a market we have been looking to work in for a while, with many existing clients who have interests in Italy. Luigi has the experience and network in Rome to understand the needs of our clients and offer creative solutions to meet them.”

