Japan's Nikkei shows mixed performance as chip stocks in retail, auto sectors fell

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei index closed with minimal change as the positive momentum from gains in chip-related stocks was offset by declines in key players like "Fast Retailing," the parent company of the popular "Uniqlo" retail chain, and "Nissan Motor" shares. Notably, the Nikkei's stability was attributed to the contrasting performances across various sectors within the market.



The Nikkei saw support from the semiconductor sector, with the three largest contributing stocks centered around chip manufacturing. Leading the pack was "Tokyo Electron," a major player specializing in chip manufacturing equipment, which mirrored the success of its American counterpart, "Nvidia," in achieving record-high performances. However, the market sentiment was dampened by notable declines in prominent companies such as Nissan Motor, which experienced a roughly four percent drop following the release of its updated medium-term business plan, disappointing investors.



Additionally, "Fast Retailing" faced a decline of 1.63 percent, extending its downward trend since reaching a record high just a few days prior. This decline contributed to the overall mixed performance of the Nikkei index for the day, which concluded with a marginal decrease of 0.04 percent, closing at 40,398.03 points. In contrast, the broader Topix index exhibited a slight increase of 0.11 percent, reflecting the diverse movements across the Japanese stock market.



The day's trading activity followed a notable dip on Monday, where the Nikkei index experienced a 1.16 percent decline after reaching an all-time high just days earlier. The juxtaposition of gains in the semiconductor sector with setbacks in retail and automotive stocks underscores the dynamic nature of the Japanese market, influenced by both domestic and global factors. As investors continue to navigate through market fluctuations, the Nikkei's performance remains subject to the evolving landscape of economic trends and corporate developments.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021914