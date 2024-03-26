South Korean medical professors resign amid government policy dispute

(MENAFN) Amidst persistent protests spanning several weeks by junior doctors and interns, the medical community in South Korea has witnessed a significant development as medical professors began to submit mass resignations. This collective action stems from opposition to a government decision aimed at increasing the intake of students into medical schools across the country.



Reports indicate that professors associated with three general hospitals affiliated with Korea University's esteemed medical school have already tendered their resignations. Furthermore, it is anticipated that additional colleagues will soon follow suit, amplifying the impact of this form of protest.



The ongoing unrest within the medical profession has been fueled by dissatisfaction over the government's plan to expand annual medical school admissions by 2,000 students. This initiative has galvanized more than 11,900 medics who have participated in a walk-off work protest that has persisted for over a month.



The ramifications of this widespread protest have been keenly felt throughout the country's healthcare system, where junior doctors play a pivotal role. The strain on healthcare services has become increasingly apparent, leading authorities to take extraordinary measures such as opening military health facilities to alleviate the surge in patient demand. Consequently, many scheduled surgeries have been postponed, further exacerbating the challenges faced by medical practitioners.



In response to the escalating protests, the government resorted to issuing ultimatums, threatening to revoke the licenses of protesting medical professionals who failed to return to their duties by the end of a two-week deadline, which concluded on Monday.



However, in a show of solidarity, medical professors joined the protest on Monday, underscoring their steadfast opposition to the government's policies. Despite their participation, these professors have affirmed their commitment to fulfilling their professional obligations until their resignations are officially approved. Many have also signaled their intent to scale back their working hours as a form of protest against the government's directives.

