Play Takes Son Of Arabs On Journey Through Brazil

São Paulo – Caixa Cultural in downtown São Paulo , Brazil, will host on the 28th, 29th and 30th children's play " Cadê Rádbrin ? – Uma aventura brincante" [Where is Rádbrin? – A Playful Adventure]. The play offers an adventure through the culture of northeast Brazil through the eyes of Rádbrin, a young descendant of Arabs.
On a trip to northeast Brazil, the boy gets lost from his parents at a fair when he is mesmerized by the sound of a musical instrument. What starts from this is an adventure through folk games like bumba-meu-boi, quadrilha, and others, as well as musical creations by the creators of the play, a group of artists consisting of actors, musicians, and revelers.
According to Iara Castro , who is responsible for stage direction, stage masks, voice and drums, the name of protagonist was first intended to originate from the group's name Cadeiradebrin.“When we suggested 'Rádbrin', we felt a sound that reminded us of the Arabic , so came the idea of our little adventurer being of Arab ascent – not only for a sound play but as a way to pay tribute to the Arab community living here that contributes so much to our culture,” she says. Approximately 7% of the Brazilian population is of Arab descent.
The group says the play features musical instruments, stage props, masks, and original songs, as well as“classics” from the culture of northeast Brazil. The Cadeiradebrin group was created in 2014 and addresses Brazil's folkloric events in their performances, which are usually focused on children's audiences.
Quick facts :
“Cadê Rádbrin? – Uma Aventura Brincante”
When: March 28 and 29, 4 pm; March 30, 10am and 4 pm
Where: CAIXA Cultural São Paulo, Praça da Sé, 111, Centro
Free admission – tickets will be available 1 hour before the show, 1 per person.
