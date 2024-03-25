Mine Clearance Vehicle Damaged After Driving Over Anti-Tank Mine Near Izium

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Izium district of Kharkiv region, a demining vehicle blew up on an anti-tank mine while clearing the area of explosive objects.
That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
"After an anti-tank mine exploded, the major part of the GCS-200 demining vehicle, the rotor, sustained damage," the report reads.
According to rescuers, the incident brought no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine in Kharkiv region's Izium district, leaving a civilian man injured.
GCS-200 is an unmanned explosive ordnance disposal platform
able to conduct counter-improvised explosive device, mine-clearance and runway clearance missions. The platforms are produced by a Swiss-based Global Clearance Solutions at its capacities in Germany.
Photo: SES
MENAFN25032024000193011044ID1108020359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.