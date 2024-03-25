Mine Clearance Vehicle Damaged After Driving Over Anti-Tank Mine Near Izium

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Izium district of Kharkiv region, a demining vehicle blew up on an anti-tank mine while clearing the area of explosive objects.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"After an anti-tank mine exploded, the major part of the GCS-200 demining vehicle, the rotor, sustained damage," the report reads.

According to rescuers, the incident brought no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine in Kharkiv region's Izium district, leaving a civilian man injured.

GCS-200 is an unmanned explosive ordnance disposal platform

able to conduct counter-improvised explosive device, mine-clearance and runway clearance missions. The platforms are produced by a Swiss-based Global Clearance Solutions at its capacities in Germany.

Photo: SES