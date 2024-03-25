Russians Abduct Civilian In Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russian invaders broke into the house of Oleksii Hrinko, a resident of Liubymivka, Kakhovka district, put a bag over his head and drove him in an unknown direction.

Kakhovka journalist Oleh Baturin reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian military continues terror against the civilian population of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region," Baturin said.

According to him, on March 22, the invaders broke into the house of a 43-year-old man, put a bag over his head and took him in an unknown direction.

Sources told Ukraine's Center of Journalistic Investigations that on March 22, 2024, the Russian military broke into the homes of many residents in the Liubymivka community. They were allegedly looking for Ukrainian saboteurs, because just that day the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy an ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers, located in the building of the captured former local kindergarten.

According to the report, in 2023, the occupiers had already conducted an illegal search of Hrinko's house. It is known that he tried to leave the occupied region, but the invaders did not let him pass and severely beat him at one of their roadblocks. He was forced to return to Liubymivka.

