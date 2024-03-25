ETHFI, An Ethereum Staking Protocol, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ETHFI tokens in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the ETHFI/USDT and ETHFI4S/USDT trading pairs will be officially available for trading on 25th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ETHFI, we are launching the“Join the ETHFI bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Expanding Access to Innovative Ethereum Staking Protocol

Recognized as the leading protocol in re-staking, Ether allows participants to maintain control of their keys while withdrawing their stakes, a feature that sets it apart in the market. It has rapidly risen to prominence in the field of re-staking, boasting a Total Value Locked (TVL) of 619,000 ETH, which has surged from $103 million at the beginning of the year to an impressive $2.46 billion.

As the native utility and governance token of the Ether protocol, ETHFI plays a crucial role in governing protocol decisions, managing the Ether treasury, facilitating protocol upgrades, and collecting protocol fees. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, and approximately 11.52% currently in circulation, ETHFI presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning Ethereum staking ecosystem.

Ether has garnered significant support from investment institutions, having undergone two rounds of financing, including a recent $27 million funding round led by Bullish and CoinFund, with participation from over 95 investors. Earlier financing rounds were supported by prominent firms such as North Island Ventures, Chapter One, Node Capital, and involvement from BitMex founder Arthur Hayes.

The Ether community has grown rapidly, with 51,500 followers on Twitter, 26,000 members on Discord, and 2,353 members in the Telegram group. This vibrant community reflects the widespread interest and engagement surrounding the project.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent ETHFI prize pool will be up for grabs from March 25th, 2024, at 10:00 to March 31st, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About ETHFI

ETHFI (Ether) is a novel Ethereum staking protocol where participants can retain control of their keys even while unstaking. Through a system called Eigenlayer, the ETH staked can be reused to support external systems such as rollups and oracles, thereby increasing the earnings for ETH stakers throughout the process.