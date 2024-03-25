Press Council Condemns Solovyov's Position Regarding Terrible Terror Act Committed In Crocus City Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The situation regarding the terrorist act committed in theCrocus City Hall concert hall, which caused the death of manyinnocent people, makes it urgent to take a sensitive approach tothe information spread about the incident. Unfortunately, noteveryone in Russia takes this sensitivity seriously. TV presenter,journalist Vladimir Solovyov is one of them, and maybe the first, Azernews reports, citing a statement issued by thePress Council.

"The statement that the considerations aimed at looking fortraces of Azerbaijan in the known terrorist act exceed theboundaries of the traditional prejudice rhetoric of this personagainst our country. With his hints, V. Solovyov is causinginformational sabotage in relation to Azerbaijan. It does not takeinto account that a terrorist cannot have any nationality orreligion. Moreover, the persons responsible for the incident havebeen identified, and there is no need for Solovyov to use hisconspiracy thinking.

V. Solovyov's giving an ethnic background to the provocationcommitted in Crocus City Hall is an attempt to target Azerbaijanis,Azerbaijan in general, to ignite an ethnic conflict in Russia, andto create antipathy towards our compatriots. It is known whichcircles this person fulfills "orders". The facts confirming his"collaboration" with Armenians - Russian journalist MargaritaSimonyan and media magnate Aram Gabrielyanov - are well known toboth the Russian and Azerbaijani public. This "trio" wanted toassociate our country with terrorist ISIS in 2016. Solovyov'sallusions to the "Crocus City Hall" incident are a continuation ofthe same unfinished script. It is felt that the main goal is toundermine the current high level of Azerbaijan-Russia relations,"the Press Council noted.

The statement reads that there is no doubt that V. Solovyov'sattempt to look for traces of Azerbaijan in the Crocus City Hallterror stems from his pro-Armenian bigotry. This is an obviousmanipulation of media principles and the possibilities of freedomof speech and expression.

The statement urges that the journalist's approach to events andprocesses, as well as his evaluating style, should make the Russianpublic, including the media community, think seriously. BecauseSolovyov is busy misleading the society.

"His position is to sacrifice real truths and realities tocorporate interests. This is extremely serious harm and damagecaused by a professional not only to another, but most importantlyto the country of which he is a citizen.

The Azerbaijan Press Council strongly condemns V. Solovyov'sposition regarding the terrible terrorist act committed in theCrocus City Hall concert hall, and information sabotage aimed atassociating Azerbaijan with this event. The Council appeals to theRussian media, as well as to the public, not to be indifferent tothe actions and behavior of the journalist, who seems to have nosense of responsibility towards his homeland and people, and whohas turned his profession into a tool of prejudice. The PressCouncil hopes that a necessary public condemnation will be formedagainst V. Solovyov, and that the actions of this person will begiven a proper legal assessment," the statement concluded.