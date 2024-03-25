Confidential report states that poverty possibly to trigger rebellion in Canada

(MENAFN) A confidential report from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has sent shockwaves through Ottawa, revealing grim economic projections that could potentially lead to civil unrest within the country over the next five years. Obtained through a legal request by legal scholar Matt Malone from Thompson Rivers University, the report, titled "Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends for Canada," paints a stark picture of Canada's economic future, describing it as "beyond bleak."



Quoted by National Post columnist Tristin Hopper, the report highlights the troubling economic forecasts, indicating a likely deterioration of Canada's current economic situation in the coming years. Of particular concern is the impact on younger generations, with many Canadians under the age of 35 facing diminishing prospects of homeownership, exacerbating existing disparities in living standards.



The alarming revelations in the RCMP report are further supported by analysis from the Royal Bank of Canada, which in December described housing affordability in Canada as the "worst ever." With only the wealthiest 25 percent of Canadians able to afford a single-family home and condominiums completely out of reach for over half of households, the dream of homeownership is slipping further out of reach for many Canadians.



Despite the dire economic outlook, the RCMP report suggests that disillusionment with the government is primarily attributed to "misinformation," "conspiracy theories," and "paranoia." It warns of increasing social and political polarization fueled by misinformation campaigns, leading to a growing mistrust of democratic institutions across the country.



The implications of this confidential report are profound, raising concerns about the potential for social unrest and political instability in Canada in the coming years. As policymakers grapple with the challenges outlined in the report, urgent action may be needed to address underlying economic inequalities and rebuild trust in democratic institutions to avert a crisis of confidence among Canadians.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017296