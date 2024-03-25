Dubai: Dh3.2-Million Worth 'Lucky' Mobile Number, Dh4 Million Fancy Car Plate Sold At Charity Auction

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 8:09 AM

The vehicle number plate V39 was sold for a whopping Dh4 million (nearly $1.1 million) in Dubai on Sunday at an event hosted for a charity.

In total, 10 fancy car number plates and 21 exclusive mobile numbers from telecom companies du and Etisalat were auctioned to support the Dh1-billion Mothers' Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign raised a total of over Dh38.095 million, including just over Dh29 million through the sale of exclusive car number plates. On the other hand, bids for etisalat by e& special numbers totalled Dh4.135 million and du special numbers raised Dh4.935 million.



But it was the unique mobile numbers containing 7 series - considered a lucky number but also resembles the UAE's 7 emirates - that saw the most exciting and fierce competition among the bidders.

Among the exclusive mobile numbers, 058-7777777 saw fierce competition among the participants and was the highest grosser among unique numbers put up for auction, fetching Dh3.2 million. The bidding for this unique number started with Dh100,000 and within a couple of seconds, it reached Dh3 million. Similarly, other numbers which contained mainly 7 digits also saw competition among the bidders. Another unique number 054-5555555 was also grabbed for a whopping Dh2.875 million.

The auction began with the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) U79 number plate with a starting price of Dh800,000 and closed with Dh2.55 million. Most of the numbers were snapped up between Dh2.5 million to Dh3 million, except V39 which was grabbed for Dh4 million.

A large number of UAE nationals and expatriates attended 'The Most Noble Numbers' charity auction. The auction was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

The highest bid for a Dubai number plate was recorded last year when P7 was grabbed for a whopping Dh55 million after fierce bidding among the participants.

Most expensive car number plates sold on Sunday:



V39 - Dh4 million

P42 - Dh3.225 million

O51 - Dh3 million

Q49 - Dh3 million

U53 - Dh2.8 million

U79 - Dh2.55 million

W62 - Dh2.775 million

W85 - Dh2.675 million

T95 - Dh2.5 million O74 - Dh2.5 million

Some of the unique mobile number sold:



058-7777777 - Dh3.2 million

054-5555555 - Dh2.875 million

058-7777778 - Dh305,000

058-7777770 - Dh290,000

056-9111111 - Dh285,000

054-8888881 - Dh250,000

058-7777772 - Dh190,0000

058-7777774 - Dh180,000

058-7777776 - Dh175,000

058-7777779 - Dh165,000

058-7777775 - Dh160,000

056-1444444 - Dh150,000

054-5555551 - Dh125,000

058-7777771 - Dh120,000 056-8888800 - Dh105,000

