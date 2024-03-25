Fifth Edition Of BYH Expands To Embrace Increased Exhibitors And New Sponsors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Embark on an immersive journey into the world of homebuilding at the Build Your House Exhibition 2024, as it extends a warm invitation to Qataris to envision their dream homes. Celebrating its fifth edition, this esteemed event promises an unparalleled showcase of homebuilding expertise, innovation, and cutting-edge advancements.

In a momentous step forward, the Build Your House Exhibition proudly announces its partnership with key Qatari government entities, a testament to their steadfast support.

This year, the exhibition is privileged to collaborate with Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family to host the second edition of the Gulf Housing Week Conference. sustainable communities.

In its steadfast commitment to fortifying the resilience of Qatar's construction industry and propelling the nation towards its lofty National Vision, Build Your House Exhibition 2023 has garnered steadfast support from both government entities and private sector enterprises alike.

Proudly, this year's edition extends gratitude to its esteemed sponsors: Strategic Partner: Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sustainability Partner: Kahramaa; Official Bank: Dukhan Bank, Founding Partner: Tadmur Trading W.L.L., Platinum Sponsor: Al Rayyan Al Motahidah Projects; Gold Sponsors: Al Hattab Holding, Al Emadi Stones and Arabi Company Qatar W.L.L, Silver Sponsors: Monelli (Al Mutatawer Factory for Building Materials) and Jersey Group; Landscaping Sponsor: Al Sulaiteen Gardens; Conference Partner: American Institute of Architects (AIA MEA) and Competition Educational Partner: VCUarts Qatar. Stay tuned for forthcoming announcements as more sponsors join in this noble endeavor.

Speaking about Build Your House Exhibition 2024, Rawad Sleem (pictured), Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, said“We are thrilled to be the host of the fifth edition of Build Your House Exhibition, a Qatar-created event that has demonstrated significant impact on the growth of the construction industry and Qatar's urban renaissance. The success of Build Your House Exhibition 2023 is evident in the remarkable business introductions and an impressive QR800m in deals. The upcoming fifth edition will further enhance the experience for our visitors and exhibitors as we collaborate with the Ministry of Social Development and Family to present the second edition of the Gulf Housing Week Conference. This collaboration with the Ministry is a pivotal effort aimed at fortifying the foundation for a sustainable urban economy and fostering the growth and development of the construction sector.”

Sleem expressed his anticipation for the diverse and in-depth discussions expected during Gulf Housing Week Conference and Build Your House 2024:“With the participation of esteemed ministers from the GCC, Qatari homeowners, industry professionals, 300 varied companies and decision-makers, this promises to be an inspiring and enlightening conference and exhibition. This collaboration holds immense potential to instigate change and growth, ultimately shaping the future of cities, real estate development, and the lives of people residing in Qatar and the GCC.”

Scheduled from 13- 16 May 2024, at QNCC, Build Your House Exhibition 2024 will welcome the public from 10 am to 10 pm. Exhibitor registrations are currently open.