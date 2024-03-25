MSL Will Take Home 10 In2 Sabres At May 1 Event In New York

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Publicis Groupe's MSL will take home 10 In2 SABRE Awards when Provoke Media holds its annual awards ceremony on May 1.



The Innovation SABRE Awards will be presented during the upcoming

North American Summit , which takes place at the Whitby Hotel in New York, ahead of the 2024 North American SABRE Awards at Cipriani 42nd St. that evening.



MSL will be the biggest winner at the In2 ceremony with its 10 awards, ahead of Citizen Relations (five winners); BCW, Say One Agency and M Booth (four winners ach); and Exponent and Zeno Group (three each).



In addition, five of the winning campaigns were announced as finalists for Best in Show at this year's competition. They are:



Adopt-a-Stray - Fresh Step with Current Global, FCB

Asshole Activists - Tushy with Citizen Relations

Ben Affleck *Officially* Runs on Dunkin' - Dunkin' (Inspire Brands) with MSL, Artists Equity

From TikTok to Table: Chipotle Mexican Grill Fajita Quesadilla Hack - Chipotle Mexican Grill with Day One Agency Joaquin's First School Shooting - Change the Ref with BCW

“The quality and quantity work we saw this year, spanning content creation for paid, earned, owned and shared platforms, as well as digital work, data and analytics, and a whole host of other disruptive technologies, was quite exceptional,” says Paul Holmes, founder of Provoke Media and chair of the SABRE judges.



“In the years since we started recognizing the industry's innovation and insight-driven work, we have seen the scope of work entrusted to public relations firms and in-house department expand exponentially, to encompass a wide range of channels and formats that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. And with the advent of AI in our profession, the innovation will need to be faster than ever.”



Tickets for the Summit and the In2SABRE Awards are on sale now , as are tickets for the SABRE Awards dinner, which takes place on evening of May 1.



A complete list of In2 SABRE winners can be found here .