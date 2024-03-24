Winners Of Rifle And Pistol Competitions At Neshan 2024 Crowned

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the auspices of President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the Neshan Ooredoo Competition 2024 (Neshan 2024) continued its activities at Lusail Multipurpose Hall with the participation of many Qatari team's shooters, amateur shooters as well as Ooredoo affiliates.

Director of Neshan 2024 Nayef Al Meer, Deputy Director of Neshan 2024 Ahmed Al Kuwari, and head of the rifle and pistol teams committee at the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association (QSAA) Ahmed Yahya Al Nuaimi crowned the winners of the 10-meter rifle and pistol competitions.

In the men's category of the rifle competition, shooter Ali Rashid Al Muhannadi won the gold medal (winning QR 6,000), Khaled Abdulrahman Al Sharshani won the silver medal (QR 4,000), and Saad Ahmed Al Sulaiti won the bronze medal (QR 2,000).

In the women's category of the same competition, shooter Al Maha Al Ali won the gold medal, Shahad Khaled Al Darwish won the silver medal, and Sheikha Al Nuaimi won the bronze medal.

As for the 10-meter pistol competition for men, shooter Osama Al Shaiba won the gold medal, Abdullah Al Obaidli won the silver medal, and Muhammad Al Yafei won the bronze medal.

In the women's category, shooter Dua Rahmatullah won the gold medal, Nouf Al Sharshani won the silver medal, and Fatima Al Sharshani won the bronze medal.

Neshan 2024 will hold four competitions: air rifle, air pistol, shotgun, and bow and arrow, in addition to an amateur shooting competition and another competition for Ooredoo affiliates.

Ahmed Yahya Al Nuaimi praised the high-level performance and strong competition shown by the Qatari team's shooters in the 10-meter pistol and rifle competitions.

Neshan 2024 aims to best prepare the Qatari team's shooters in different categories during local events to further develop their performance to participate in regional, continental and global competitions.

The team is being prepared to participate next April in the final international tournament qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Al Nuaimi said in a press statement.

He added that the competition kept getting stronger with each round and the top three finished in a close race. The number of participants in the amateur category of Neshan 2024 reached 150 and registration will close on Monday, he noted.

QSAA has allocated notable financial prizes for Neshan 2024 amounting to QR 150,000 given to the winners of the first three places in each competition.