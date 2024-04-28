Powerful Earthquakes Hit Indonesia And Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two strong earthquakes have rocked parts of Asia, withhigh-rises swaying for about a minute, according to internationalmedia.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island, Java,on Saturday (local time), Reuters said.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quakewas at a depth of 65km. It was centred south of Java, in the IndianOcean.
According to ABC News in the United States, high-rises in thecapital, Jakarta, swayed for about a minute and homes in Bandung,Depok, Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi shook strongly.
Many locals were forced to evacuate their buildings amid theshaking.
