SBU's Special Forces Hit 25 Enemy Tanks In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have hit 25 tanks and several hundred other enemy vehicles in the past two weeks.

The SBU's press center reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Our warriors are destroying the occupiers in the hottest directions shoulder to shoulder with comrades-in-arms from the Defense Forces," the post reads.

In the past two weeks, SBU fighters destroyed 25 tanks, 65 armored vehicles, 59 artillery systems, 13 air defense systems, 251 military vehicles, 119 positions and fortifications, 6 ammunition warehouses and 458 invaders.