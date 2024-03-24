(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced that the Oil Pipelines Company has completed the first phase of rehabilitating the 12-inch dry gas pipeline from the East Baghdad field to Taji power station.

Mr. Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Moussawi, the Director General of the Oil Pipelines Company, stated that the company's technical and engineering teams successfully completed maintenance and rehabilitation works along a 13-kilometer stretch of the pipeline.

This achievement contributes to the government's and the Ministry of Oil's plans to invest in flared gas from the East Baghdad field using Carbon Credit financing, marking the first such experiment in Iraq, in accordance with international standards, agreements, and frameworks.

Mr. Al-Moussawi also highlighted the upcoming discharge of the dry gas produced from the East Baghdad field, as well as the enhancement of electricity production by delivering gas to the Taji power station.

He noted that the maintenance and rehabilitation works were completed within an exceptional timeframe of no more than one month, involving the rehabilitation of the pipeline and the maintenance of associated parts.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

The post Oil Ministry Completes Rehabilitation of Gas Pipeline first appeared on Iraq Business News .