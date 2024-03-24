OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation's Confiscation Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 24 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupation's decision to confiscate 8,000 acres of Palestinian land in Al-Aghwar (Jordan Valley) area of the West Bank with the aim of expanding colonial settlement.

The organization stated that this reflects the occupation's persistence in committing more crimes and illegal measures in flagrant violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

OIC renewed the call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities towards putting an end to the crimes of the occupation forces throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday that eight thousand acres had been allocated in Al-Aghwar as "Israeli land" for the construction of hundreds of housing units and areas designated for industry and trade. (end)

