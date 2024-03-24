Trinamool Supporters ‘Attack’ BJP Leaders In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The districts of Nadia and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal were on boil after BJP leaders were allegedly“attacked” by Trinamool Congress supporters on Sunday.

The first incident took place at Chakdaha in Nadia district where the BJP Lok Sabha member Jagannath Sarkar and the party legislator Bankim Ghosh were allegedly beaten up by the ruling party activists while they were going to attend a religious function at Chakdah.

BJP's Information Technology Chief and the party's Central Observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya shared a video on his official X handle and claimed that performing Hindu rituals under the Trinamool Congress regime has become a crime.

“Is it a crime to perform Hindu rituals in Bengal? TMC's Jahangir Vahini attacked devotees, BJP workers, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and MLA Bankim Ghosh during a Harinam Sankirtan at Chaduria Malapara More in Chakdaha Assembly. TMC hates the Matua community, more so after CAA,” Malviya wrote on X.

Two more local leaders of BJP at Canning (East) in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal -- Subrata Das and BIvas Mondal -- had to be hospitalised on Sunday after both were dragged out of their homes and severely beaten allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

The local BJP leadership have claimed that the attackers are close associates of Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal and MLA Saukat Molla.

However, Mondal has denied the involvement of her associates with the event. She claimed that the local BJP leaders are always attempting to create disturbances in the area.