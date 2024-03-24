Tragedy strikes as chemical tanker overturns off Western Japanese shore

(MENAFN) A devastating maritime incident has unfolded off the western coast of Japan, where a South Korean chemical tanker, the Keoyoung Sun, tragically capsized near Mutsure Island. According to reports from the Japanese Coast Guard, the vessel, owned by South Korea's Keo Young Shipping Co., issued a distress call on Wednesday morning after encountering rough seas and high winds while anchored near Mutsure Island, located west of Shimonoseki. Despite efforts by Japanese rescuers, the 28-year-old tanker ultimately capsized, resulting in the loss of at least eight crew members, while two others remain missing as of Wednesday evening.



The Keoyoung Sun was reported to be carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid and operated by a multinational crew consisting of two South Koreans, eight Indonesians, and one Chinese national. Tragically, the Japanese Coast Guard was only able to recover one surviving crew member, an Indonesian, along with the bodies of eight individuals who perished in the capsizing.



Images broadcasted by Japanese media depict the overturned vessel, with seawater engulfing its red underside—a haunting reminder of the tragic events that unfolded. The incident occurred while the tanker was en route from the Japanese port of Himeji to Ulsan, a major refining and petrochemical hub in South Korea, under the command of its South Korean captain.



This maritime tragedy comes just weeks after a series of similar incidents in the region, including a collision between an LNG carrier and an overloaded cargo ship off South Korea's southern coast, as well as the rescue of 11 crew members from a sinking cargo ship near Jeju Island. These incidents underscore the perilous nature of maritime operations, particularly in adverse weather conditions, and highlight the ongoing efforts of maritime authorities to ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels navigating these waters.



As investigations into the cause of the capsizing continue, the maritime community mourns the loss of lives and remains vigilant in implementing measures to prevent future tragedies at sea. The aftermath of this incident serves as a solemn reminder of the inherent risks faced by those working in the maritime industry and underscores the importance of prioritizing safety and preparedness to mitigate such catastrophic events.

