America, Britin hurrying to enlarge Asian NATO

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Politico indicate that efforts are underway to expand the AUKUS security partnership, often dubbed the 'Asian NATO', with Canada and Japan potentially joining the pact alongside the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The urgency to finalize these additions stems from concerns over the potential return of a more isolationist administration in the United States, particularly with the upcoming presidential election looming.



Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Canada and Japan could be integrated into 'Pillar 2' of the AUKUS agreement, focusing on collaborative efforts in developing cutting-edge military technologies like artificial intelligence and hypersonic missiles. This move would not only bolster the technological capabilities of the alliance but also signal a broader commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The AUKUS partnership, established in 2021, initially centered on 'Pillar 1', wherein the United States and United Kingdom pledged support to Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. However, 'Pillar 2' expands the scope to encompass broader technology-sharing initiatives, with potential members including India, New Zealand, and South Korea alongside the prospective additions of Canada and Japan.



The urgency to expedite Canada and Japan's inclusion into the partnership reflects the Biden administration's strategic calculus, aiming to secure these agreements ahead of the November presidential election. With the possibility of a more isolationist stance under a potential second term for Donald Trump, there are heightened concerns about the continuity of United States engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.



One diplomat involved in the discussions emphasized the pivotal role of 'Pillar 2' in the overall success of AUKUS, highlighting that failure to secure these technology-sharing agreements could undermine the partnership's efficacy. The diplomat underscored the confidence in finalizing some of these deals by the end of the year, underscoring the strategic imperative to solidify alliances amidst geopolitical uncertainties.



The potential return of a Trump administration, with its perceived isolationist tendencies, poses significant challenges for Western leaders navigating the complex dynamics of the Indo-Pacific.



The prospect of a Trump victory prompts urgent considerations among policymakers regarding the future of multilateral cooperation and regional security arrangements.



As discussions surrounding the expansion of AUKUS continue, Western leaders are confronted with the imperative to fortify alliances and forge cohesive strategies to address evolving geopolitical realities. The urgency to broaden the partnership underscores the growing recognition of the Indo-Pacific's strategic importance and the need for concerted efforts to safeguard stability and prosperity in the region.

