Woman charged with scam worth 4 percent of Vietnam`s GDP possible to face death sentence

(MENAFN) In what is being touted as one of Vietnam's most significant corruption cases to date, Truong My Lan, chairwoman of the real estate giant Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group (VTP), stands accused of orchestrating a massive fraud scheme that allegedly embezzled a staggering 304 trillion dong (USD12.5 billion) from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB). The trial, set against the backdrop of allegations spanning from 2012 to 2022, has sent shockwaves through the Southeast Asian nation, with local media dubbing it as a landmark legal battle against corruption.



According to reports from Vietnam+, Lan is accused of using a network of "thousands of ghost companies" to manipulate SCB, effectively controlling the financial institution and siphoning off funds on an unprecedented scale. The scope of the alleged fraud extends further, with an additional 193 trillion dong (USD7.8 billion) attributed to accumulated interest on loans taken out by Lan and her purported accomplices.



The staggering magnitude of the alleged scam is brought into sharp focus when considering its impact on Vietnam's economy. With total damages estimated at approximately 498 trillion dong (USD20 billion), the scheme is believed to account for a significant portion—roughly 4.69 percent—of the country's GDP. Such figures underscore the gravity of the accusations leveled against Lan and the scale of the potential repercussions.



In addition to charges of embezzlement, Lan faces allegations of corruption, including accusations of bribing officials to turn a blind eye to her illicit activities. Prosecutors claim that Lan paid a senior central bank inspector a substantial sum of USD5.2 million to facilitate her fraudulent dealings. The trial has also implicated 85 other individuals in connection with the case, signaling the breadth of the alleged conspiracy.



The gravity of the charges against Lan is reflected in the severity of the penalties sought by prosecutors. With demands for the death penalty for embezzlement, along with lengthy prison sentences for bribery and violations of financial regulations, the trial represents a pivotal moment in Vietnam's ongoing battle against corruption. Lan's arrest in October 2022 marked the beginning of a rigorous investigation, culminating in a trial expected to span until the end of April.



As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes are on the courtroom, where the fate of one of Vietnam's most prominent business figures hangs in the balance. Beyond the individual case, the trial serves as a litmus test for the country's commitment to combatting corruption and upholding the rule of law. In a nation grappling with the pervasive impact of financial malfeasance, the outcome of Lan's trial carries profound implications for the future trajectory of governance and accountability in Vietnam.

