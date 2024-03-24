Global stock indices mark large gains with historic highs in Tokyo, constant growth in European, US markets

(MENAFN) Last week saw a notable uptrend across global stock indices, marked by substantial gains in both European and American exchanges, alongside historic surges in the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Despite some fluctuations, the overall trajectory was one of growth and optimism.



In the American markets, the Dow Jones Index concluded the week with a slight decline of 0.75 percent, representing a 305-point drop to settle at 39,475 points. However, this dip was outweighed by the index's impressive weekly gains of 1.95 percent. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's Index experienced a marginal decrease of 0.15 percent, shedding 7 points to reach 5,234 points by the end of trading. Nonetheless, it managed to secure a robust weekly increase of 2.3 percent.



Conversely, the Nasdaq index demonstrated resilience, climbing by 0.15 percent or 26 points to hit 16,428 points, achieving its third consecutive record close. This upward momentum propelled the index to a notable weekly gain of 2.85 percent. Meanwhile, in European markets, the Stoxx Europe index maintained stability at 509.6 points, with the broader European index boasting weekly gains of 0.95 percent.



Among individual European indices, the German DAX index stood out with a 0.15 percent rise, reaching 18,205 points and marking its fourth record close. The British FTSE also performed well, surging by 0.60 percent to reach 7,930 points. However, the French CAC experienced a slight dip of 0.35 percent, settling at 8,151 points by the close of the week's trading.



Friday saw varied movements across European stock indices, with fluctuations observed in some sectors. Despite this, the primary index remained relatively stable, ultimately closing the session with weekly gains. Particularly noteworthy was the performance of German stocks, which reached a new record high, indicating continued investor confidence and market buoyancy.

