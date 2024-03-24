(MENAFN) Sentenced pedophile Nicholas Hawkes has become the first human0 to be imprisoned for the wrongdoing of ‘cyber-flashing’ in England as well as Wales, when he was convicted to no less than a year in jail on Tuesday. This happens following a recent group of rules came into appliance previously in 2024 in an effort to crack down on anti-social material as well as behavior online.



Cyber-flashing is the conduct of giving away undesired sexual pictures to another human via online services like social media and messenger applications. The conduct became an illegal crime in England as well as Wales subjected to the Online Safety Act on January 31. In Scotland, it has been an illegal conduct for no less than ten years.



Hawkes – who had already been sentenced of sexual conducts with a kid under 16 as well as exposure – begged guilty to two sums of giving a picture or footage of his private area to trigger terror, suffering, or shame.



In February, he used his dad`s cell phone on the pretense of calling his parole policeman, also snapped and sent two pictures of his private areas, one to a 15-year-old female child, as well as additional one to a female of 60 years old. The latter obtained a screenshot and reported it to law enforcement.



Judge Samantha Leigh convicted Hawkes to 66 weeks in prison, taking into account both charges joint with his violation of earlier court commands. She branded him a “disturbed” person with a “warped view of himself and his sexuality.”

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014808