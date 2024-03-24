50 lives lost following ‘anti-witchcraft ritual’ in Angola

(MENAFN) In a tragic turn of events, at least 50 individuals have lost their lives in Angola after being coerced into consuming a herbal potion as part of rituals purportedly aimed at determining their involvement in witchcraft. The incidents unfolded near the town of Camacupa over the past two months, sending shockwaves through the local community and prompting authorities to launch investigations into the deadly practices.



Luzia Filemone, a councilor in the area, revealed the grim details to national radio, alleging that traditional healers administered a lethal mixture to more than 50 victims under the pretext of identifying practitioners of witchcraft. The use of such "anti-witchcraft" rituals underscores the enduring influence of superstition and belief in black magic within some rural communities in the southern African nation.



Police spokesperson Antonio Hossi shed light on the distressing phenomenon, describing it as a widespread practice rooted in the deeply ingrained belief in witchcraft. According to local customs, individuals suspected of sorcery are compelled to consume a poisonous herbal concoction known as 'Mbulungo.' The fatal outcome of such rituals is regarded as evidence of the accused's guilt, highlighting the absence of legal frameworks addressing witchcraft practices in Angola.

The tragedy in Angola echoes similar instances of mass fatalities linked to religious or mystical beliefs witnessed elsewhere on the African continent. Just last month, authorities in Kenya arrested a suspected death-cult leader, Paul Mackenzie, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies and graves in a remote forest area. Mackenzie allegedly preached messages urging his followers to starve themselves in anticipation of encountering Jesus, resulting in numerous deaths due to starvation and other forms of violence.



As Angola grapples with the aftermath of these devastating incidents, questions surrounding the protection of human rights, the influence of traditional practices, and the need for legal reforms to address harmful rituals have come to the forefront. The tragic loss of life underscores the urgency of addressing deeply rooted societal beliefs and ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals in communities affected by such practices.

