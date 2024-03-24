Nigerian armies make ransom demands in exchange of freeing schoolkids

(MENAFN) The group responsible for the kidnapping of 286 children and staff from a school in northern Nigeria last week is demanding a ransom of 1 billion naira (USD620,432) for their release, according to reports from Reuters. Jubril Aminu, a spokesman for the families of the hostages, disclosed that the kidnappers issued a 20-day ultimatum for the payment to be made in full, threatening to harm the students and staff if their demands are not met.



The abduction took place on March 7 in the remote town of Kuriga, Kaduna State, in the northwest of Nigeria, an area plagued by jihadist insurgents and armed groups. Authorities have confirmed that at least 100 of the abducted individuals were children aged 12 or younger.



This incident marks one of the largest mass kidnappings in recent years, echoing the notorious 2014 abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Borno State's Chibok village by Boko Haram extremists. Additionally, the kidnapping spree seems to be part of a concerning trend in the region, as similar incidents occurred in Sokoto state and Borno within a short timeframe.



In response to these acts of terror, President Bola Tinubu has pledged to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted individuals and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The situation underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in its northern regions, and the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of such violence and protect vulnerable communities.

