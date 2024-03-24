Bazm-E-Urdu Qatar Organises Iqbal Seminar, Literary Symposium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar, the oldest literary organisation in Qatar, established in 1959, recently hosted a special event in honour of Dr. Allama Iqbal (1877-1938), the renowned Urdu and Persian poet, thinker, and philosopher of the 19th century. The programme, a seminar followed by a Mushaira, took place in the evening at Mazza Hall, Old Airport, Qatar.

In the first segment of the Iqbal Seminar, two notable presentations were made during the event. Syed Fayaz Bukhari Kamal, Bazm's joint secretary and a poet, presented his researched essay titled“Meaning and Utility of Iqbal's Philosophy.” He provided an in-depth analysis of various dimensions of Iqbal's philosophy and focused on Iqbal's unique concept of the“philosophy of selfhood.”

Dr. Faisal Hanif, the Chairman of Bazm and a noted writer and literary critic, presented an essay titled“Iqbal: Poet or Thinker.”