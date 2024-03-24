Qatar Scientific Club To Launch 'Website Design' Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) of the Ministry of Sports and Youth is set to organise the 'website design' competition for the young people from age groups between 15 and 25 within QSC-sponsored events during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The contest is intended to imbue the participants with the powerful competition spirit and advance their innovation to design a practical website design, QSC highlighted in a statement. Software Engineer at QSC Shamma Al Buainain said the competition helps the participants demonstrate their talents in designing websites in a competitive and enthusiastic atmosphere.

It also enables QSC to discover young scientific talents that can be utilized in its future activities.

The technical committee of the competition has set conditions for participation, including adherence to punctuality and attend the event with the personal computer (PC), in addition to complying with the visual identity regulations that will be presented to the competitors. The design should be practical and easy to use.

QSC has offered multiple scientific events that drew a host of talented people during the Holy month of Ramadan. The activities offer the opportunity for competition between the participants through many programmes, such as car repair challenge programme.

The club also organized a lecture on cybersecurity and digital privacy in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), which tackled the ways to protect personal and professional accounts and underscored the significance of augmenting the devices with powerful tools that would never display loopholes for hackers.