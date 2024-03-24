Al Janoubia Win Al Thumama Ramadan Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Janoubia emerged champions of the first edition of the Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship at Al Furjan Stadium on Friday.

The U10-14 championship held under the aegis umbrella of Qatar Sports for All Federation was played in a round-robin league and Al Janoubia topped with 13 points and ahead on goal difference from Al Yarmouk. The Al Fuhood team finished third.

Hassan Ali Al Ishaq, member of the Municipal Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Youssef bin Ali Abdelnour, director of the tournament, and Abdullah Al Husari applauded the success of the championship. The final day of the event was also attended by Nabina executive director Farouk Nabina, Al Aqari office general manager Muhammad Abdel Aziz Al Ishaq, Bansr Exhibition AGM Kamal Al Sahihi, and a number of residents of the Al Thumama area, in addition to distributing various media outlets.

The winners Al Janoubia were awarded the Cup and QR7,000 while the Yarmouk team received silver medals and the second place prize of QR5,000. Al Fuhood team won the bronze medals and QR3,000. Faisal Ali Brik Al Marri of the Al Sadd team was awarded the best player award while Ziad Mohamed Morsi of Al Fuhood won the best goalkeeper award . The tournament's top-scorer award was bagged by Mubarak Ahmed Al Dosari of Al Janoubia), and the exemplary team award went to Al Sadd.

Hassan Ali Al Ishaq expressed his happiness with the resounding success achieved by the first edition of the tournament and he congratulated Al Janoubia and all the participating teams. He said:“The idea of the tournament came through many meetings and consultations with the people of the Al Thumama area and for the benefit of the society.

He also took the opportunity to extend sincere thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, and the Qatar Sports for All Federation, represented by Abdullah Al Dosari, Head of Activities and Events.

Youssef bin Ali Abdel Nour, tournament director, said that the tournament came out wonderfully and the organizers are keen to continue it in the coming years. He said:“We are happy with the distinguished success of the first edition. Through my monitoring of the tournament, some players have great talents and they will be the future of Qatari football.”