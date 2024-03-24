Four Nabbed With Rs 3 Cr In Delhi, Hawala Money Suspected

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Four people were nabbed with cash amounting to almost Rs three crore from the national capital, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police intercepted the accused at Jhajera flyover when they were on their way to Chandni Chowk from Gurugram and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Mohd Shomeen (26), Jishan (27), Danish (22), and Santosh (22), all residents of Shahdara area.

Sources in the police said that the alleged hawala money belonged to one Mohammad Vakil Malik who works as a scrap dealer in Shahdara.

According to police, specific input was received regarding four men carrying a huge amount of cash on two bikes following which a team from Subroto Park police post barricaded the area and started checking vehicles in the area.

"During checking, two bikes were intercepted. They were carrying two big black bags and on checking almost Rs three crore were recovered, with initial suspicion of hawala money, but investigation has been started," said the official.

The official said that in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission, the details were conveyed to senior officials, members of the Election Flying Squad Team, and the Income Tax Authorities.