After Global Success, Turkish TV Series Set Sights On China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Already enjoying global popularity with exports to around 170
countries every year, Turkish TV series have now set their sights
on a new destination: China, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Fatih Aksoy, the head of entertainment and cultural services at
the Services Exporter Association, told Anadolu that Turkish series
contribute to the growth of the tourism sector, as well as other
industries, as they are exported to so many countries.
Aksoy said that emotions are very prominent in Turkish series,
and that they tend to be more family-friendly, which makes them
more popular worldwide.
Turkish series are in high demand in Latin America, the Middle
East, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and in Africa, as well as in
countries such as Russia, Portugal, and Spain, he said.
Now the next destination for the Turkish series is the Chinese
market, he said, voicing certainty that they will do well
there.
Aksoy underlined that six television channels in Turkiye
broadcast series during their primetime, and that each channel
orders 10 to 12 series a year, amounting to 60 to 70 series made
annually.
Among those that are successful, he said that it turns out that
the series with male leads sell less than those with female
leads.
'Some series go for $100K, some for $300K'
Aksoy stated that the perception of Turkish series in Turkiye is
a lot different than in other countries since the foreign audience
gets to see the most successful series.
“They think Turkish people make great series, however, people in
Turkiye get to see both the good and the bad, therefore, the
perception in Türkiye is different,” he said.
“The foreign audience inevitably has a high perception because
they get to see the best series, as eight to 10 Turkish series are
sold to 170 countries every year,” he added.
Aksoy highlighted that the cost per episode of a series is
around $300,000 and that producers earn with foreign sales.
He mentioned that series, such as Blooming Lady (Bahar) and
Yargi: Family Secrets see high demand.
“A Turkish series has the potential to reach 800 million viewers
worldwide, and series are sold as seasons, and the export figure
varies depending on the country and the project; some series go for
$100,000, some for $300,000,” he said.
“The Magnificent Century and Forbidden Apple series are probably
the ones that generate the most revenue, both because of the high
number of episodes and, that they have been sold to so many
countries,” he added.
Turkish series contribute to tourism
Aksoy stated that the Turkish series contributed a significant
amount to tourism, as he sees a connection between the series and
Istanbul.
“For instance, Istanbul has fewer Japanese and Chinese tourists
than cities like Rome and Paris, but we are in first place despite
the lack of Asian tourists,” he said.
“Apart from that, in terms of Turkish universities, Turkish
hospitals and the use of Turkish goods, if you watch a TV series of
a country, and you grow to like it, you will have a good feeling
about that country; therefore, the goods of that country will be
more reliable for you,” he added.
