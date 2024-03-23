Building In Kharkiv's Industrial Zone Hit By Russian Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A non-residential building was damaged in Kharkiv during today's shelling.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“The industrial zone of one of city districts was hit. A non-residential building sustained damage,” the report says.

According to the mayor, no casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over 16,000 people have already used services at the Invincibility Points deployed in the city amid an ongoing blackout in the aftermath of Russian strikes that targeted energy infrastructure. Rescuers from various regions scrambled to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.