Sikh Martial Art To Mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ Celebrations In Punjab

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) The 'Virsa Sambhal' Hola Mohalla Gatka Cup will take place in the Sikh holy town Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on March 25, event organisers said on Saturday.

Organised by the International Sikh Martial Art Council in collaboration with the International Sikh Martial Art Academy (ISMAA), the event showcases martial skills by renowned 'gatka akharas', event organisers said on Saturday.

International Sikh Martial Art Council (ISMAC) Chairman Harjeet Singh Grewal said boys and girls would participate in Sikh martial art demonstrations and Gatka competitions, while Gatka Soti-Fari individual contests would add an extra dimension to the martial art games.

Grewal, president of the National Gatka Association of India, said winning players will receive special felicitation, and certificates would also be presented to all Gatka participants by the ISMAC.

The goal behind organising the 'gatka' competitions is to enhance the visibility, promotion, and preservation of the traditional Sikh martial art, which was bestowed by the revered Guru sahibaan, he said, adding the ancient art form serves as a deterrent against drugs and social ills.

Tens of thousands of devotees converge in Anandpur Sahib every year to offer prayers at Gurdwara Keshgarh Sahib during 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations that coincide with Holi festival.

Anandpur Sahib is home to the second most important Sikh shrine after Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.