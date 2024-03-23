OIC Condemns Shooting Incident In Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the armed attack that took place Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, on Friday, killing and injuring dozens of people.



OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha affirmed the Organization's firm position against terrorism in all its forms, underlining the necessity of combating it.



Taha expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Russian Federation.