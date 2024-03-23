Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 31 Of 34 Shahed Drones Overnight Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of March 23, 2024, Russia launched four S-300 missiles from the occupied part of Donetsk region and 34 one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed type from Kursk region and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

As a result of air defense efforts involving mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units and warplanes 31 Shahed drones were intercepted over Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the report reads.

Russia targets energy facility in Nikopol district

As reported, the UK will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth GBP 60 million (about $75.5 million), which will include drones and air defense support.