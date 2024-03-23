Russians Kill Donetsk Resident, Injure Two Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, a resident of the Donetsk region was killed by Russian shelling, and two more people were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On March 22, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Ocheretyne. Two more people were injured in the region during the day," Filashkin wrote.

The head of the RMA emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of two people in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, at the site of an airstrike by the Russian army on March 21.