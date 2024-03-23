Arab Parliament Decries Israel's Seizure Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Saturday strongly denounced a decision by the Israeli government to confiscate 8,000 hectares of land in the West Bank for settlement expansion.

The parliament said in a statement that the continuing confiscation of the occupied Palestinian territories, building and expanding settlements aim to create a de facto situation in a blatant breach of the international law and resolutions of the international legitimacy.

Negotiations aimed at halting the aggression and the genocide on Gaza should be simultaneous with stopping all types of Israeli offensives on the Palestinian land and human beings.

It called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and take a stand to end the Israeli occupation's breaches and intervene to halt such provocative steps.

The parliament also called on the Security Council to confront such crimes and coerce the occupation authority to heed the will of the international community, respect UN resolutions regarding the settlements and spare the region further violence and instability.

(A hectare equals 10,000 square meters).

