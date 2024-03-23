'Honoured By Special Gesture...' Says PM Modi After His Two-Day Bhutan Trip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

The Bhutanese prime minister expressed appreciation to the Indian government for completely sponsoring the development of the modern hospital.

"This is going to go long way in improving the lives of the Bhutanese while especially ensuring the good health of our mothers and children," Tobgay said.



At the end of PM Modi's tour, as a special gesture, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk went to see him off at the airport. PM Tobgay and His Majesty the King of Bhutan made a particular gesture, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as "honored."

“I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan,” PM Modi wrote.

During his two-day visit to Bhutan, PM Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart discussed all elements of bilateral energy cooperation and welcomed expert-level negotiations on a hydroelectric project. Both leaders acknowledged the impact of their clean energy alliance to Bhutan's hydropower sector growth. PM Modi praised Bhutanese enterprises and technical organizations' improving indigenous capabilities to undertake energy projects.

Meanwhile, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay commended Prime Minister Modi on the noteworthy expansion of India's renewable energy sector in recent years. He also praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership in promoting programs such as the International Solar Alliance and the National Green Hydrogen Mission of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay at Paro airport. Huge banners, enthusiastic Indian diaspora and local people of Bhutan welcomed PM Modi to their homeland.