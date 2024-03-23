Real Kashmir Face Off Against Mohammedan SC At TRC Today

The Snow Leopards have all but extinguished their title hopes after drawing three of their last five games and trail Mohammedan by 11 points. The Srinagar club has picked up 36 points in its 20 games, winning 10, drawing six and losing four. In contrast, Mohammedan SC have racked up 47 points in their 20 outings, winning 14, drawing five and losing only once.

The Kolkata club's lone defeat came at the hands of Real Kashmir earlier this year, losing 3-0 at its home turf.

Real Kashmir coach Ishfaq Ahmad spoke at Friday's pre-match press conference and was upbeat about the team's chances.

“We also defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club earlier, and that too on its home ground,” Ishfaq said.

“We will play our football. It will be our home advantage. Mohammedan SC has a quality side, and we have to play extremely well to defeat them. If they want to take revenge, good luck to them.”

Real Kashmir fell to a 1-1 draw against Delhi FC at TRC in their previous matchup, and coach Ishfaq Ahmad expressed his disappointment with the result.

“We dominated the game, but it ended in a draw. Their goalkeeper made several saves. But I am still proud of my boys for the way they played football so far,” Ishfaq said.

It was the third consecutive draw for the Snow Leopards, with Delhi scoring the equalising goal in 82nd minute.

Real Kashmir goalkeeper Shivam Pednekar expressed confidence ahead of the clash and said:“We are confident for Saturday's game. We have a plan and will stick to it to get good results.”

The game will kick off at 2:00 PM.

Real Kashmir Potential Playing XI:

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad (C), Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Shahid Nazir Wani, Hyder Yousuf, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Henry Kisekka.

