Hazratbal Shrine Development Project Aims For World-Class Status

An inclusive development of Dargah Hazratbal shrine including the construction of the first of its kind Tourist Facilitation and Sufi Interpretation centers is one of the 46 projects sanctioned under

Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme. Launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism in 2014, PRASHAD

is a central sector scheme aimed at enhancing pilgrimage tourism in India.

This integrated project includes better facilities for visitors, like new parking areas, walking paths, restrooms, improved lighting, and a tourist information center.

The all-inclusive development, according to one of the shrine board members, besides creating additional job possibilities, would make the Hazratbal shrine a well-liked tourism and pilgrimage site.

“Flocked by worshippers from across the length and breadth of the valley, the much revered Muslim shrine, Dargah Hazratbal under the integrated Development Project would become world's most popular tourist and pilgrimage destination soon,” the board member said.



Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, also said that the integrated development project will enhance the Hazratbal shrine's infrastructure and attractiveness, placing it among the world's most preferential pilgrimage sites.

Andrabi outlined the potential improvements under the PRASHAD project.” These include upgrading the shrine's infrastructure for better accessibility, creating modern parking facilities, installing fountains, repairing damaged tiles, and enhancing overall cleanliness,” she

told Kashmir Observer.

With regard to future plans to increase or decrease the size of the market surrounding Hazratbal shrine in light of its integrated development, a senior official in the administration feigned total ignorance, saying it would be immature to comment on something that hasn't been discussed with them.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Tourism is leading the project and will involve all stakeholders before making any decisions.

“Just 13 days ago, I believe, the project's official inauguration was done by the prime minister. Major ideas cannot, therefore, be discussed days prior or post inaugurations,” the official told Kashmir Observer.

In response to a question about whether the project will be given to Srinagar Smart City Ltd. for execution, he said that since the project comes under ambit of PRASHAD,

the central government has the final say.

He also highlighted other essential elements of the project 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', including site development of the entire area, a tensile structure for prayers that can be used in all weather conditions, and lighting of the shrine complex, besides construction of Sufi interpretation centre.

The primary attributes of the project encompass a public convenience block, a state-of-the-art multi-level parking structure, a tourist facilitation center, a redesigned market surrounding the shrine, the installation of signposts, the building of a boundary wall, and enhanced Ghat and Devri paths.



