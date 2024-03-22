General David Petraeus: With Western Help, Ukraine To Be Able To Go On Offensive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will be capable of restrain the Russian offensive and seize the initiative if U.S. Congress passes a bill laying down further military assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by a member of the Kyiv Security Forum Security Council, ex-CIA Director General David Petraeus, who spoke at the 16th KSF.

"We have seen encouraging comments coming from the Speaker of the House in the U.S. Congress (on further aid to Ukraine – ed.) I can't say when it will be but hopefully, within the next few weeks," he emphasized.

David Petraeus added that bipartisan support remains in place for Ukraine in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In his opinion, after receiving adequate foreign aid, Ukraine will be able to hold off Russia's advance before moving to its own offensive at the end of this year or in early 2025 next.

“At the end of the day”, however, further developments depend on the Ukrainian Army and people as the nation is waging a war“for your independence”, General Petraeus concluded.

