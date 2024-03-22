Greening The Planet-Cleantech Stocks (NASDAQ: ADN) (NASDAQ: ASTI) (OTC: CRGE) (OTC: BLQC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Cleantech sector.

The newest cleantech companies are involved in energy storage, fuel cells, solar power, EV charging, renewable energy supply chain acquisition, green fertilizer and green infrastructure, including for cryptocurrency mining.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

1414 Degrees Ltd (ASX:14D ) offers thermal energy storage technology for industries in Australia. It provides heat and electricity from renewable energy sources. In addition, it offers SiBox, a complete thermal energy storage system

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN ) is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI ) Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC (LSE:ROOF ) designs, finances, installs and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar PV systems on commercial sites in the UK and Ireland.

Charge Enterprises (OTC:CRGE ) is an electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company that provides clients with end-to-end project management services. Our vision is to be a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected and to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more sustainable world. Our plan is to cultivate repeat customers and recurring revenues by deploying a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation's approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC (LSE:ARA ) was established to acquire and then act as the holding company for various target businesses operating in the global renewable energy sector supply chain, particularly participants in the wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, and green hydrogen supply chain ranging from raw materials resourcing to power generation, energy storage and recycling. Aura will seek to acquire targets which offer the opportunity for fast scale growth. Following its initial acquisition, Aura will look to execute complementary strategic acquisitions in the renewable energy supply chain.

ATOME PLC (LSE:ATOM ) is the first and only pure-play developer of international green fertiliser projects listed on the London Stock Exchange with a pipeline of 600MW+ projects across Latin America. ATOME aims to decarbonise the fertiliser sector, an existing US$200+ billion-per-year market, which is essential to sustain global food security. ATOME's flagship Villeta project in Paraguay will displace up to 500,000 tons of harmful emissions per year

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC:BLQC ) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining.

