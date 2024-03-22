Bab Al Qasr Hotel Joined Hands With The Absher Ya Watan Team In The Feed And Reward Ramadan 2024 Initiative

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Bab Al Qasr Hotel collaborated with the volunteer team Absher Ya Watan yesterday in distributing Iftar meals to fasting drivers at traffic intersections in the heart of the capital, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police.

Mr. Nemo Acimovic, the General Manager of Bab Al Qasr Hotel, along with Mr. Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage, and the hotel staff, distributed meals to drivers at traffic intersections in the Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi.

The goal of the Feed and Reward Ramadan 2024 is to provide 90,000 Iftar meals to drivers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Mr. Nemo Acimovic expressed his delight in participating in this initiative with the Bab Al Qasr Hotel team, commending the efforts of Abu Dhabi Police and the Absher Ya Watan team in promoting a culture of collective work that contributes to fostering volunteerism as an integral part of Emirati society's culture.

The campaign aims to reduce road accidents and enhance traffic safety during Iftar time, due to some drivers rushing to break their fast. It emphasizes the importance of protecting drivers from the risks of speeding and running red lights, thus preventing traffic accidents.

About Bab Al Qasr Hotel:

Bab Al Qasr Hotel consists of 36 floors and 4 underground floors, designated for car parking. These floors include 114 suites, 298 luxurious hotel rooms, and 265 furnished hotel apartments according to the highest international hotel standards. On the ninth and tenth floors, the hotel is home to the Businessmen's Club“Club Lounge”, the largest compared to all the luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi.

The hotel overlooks a private beach of more than 130 meters in length and sports facilities, a swimming pool overlooking the views of the sea. It operates all year round and has an outdoor terrace. It also includes the distinguished banquet hall“Al Dana”, 8 meeting rooms, a health center, various restaurants, a business center, and car rental services. Guests can enjoy a meal in the restaurants. Free WiFi is available throughout the property, and free private parking is available on-site.

The design of the five-star hotel combines both Arabic and contemporary styles.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel is located in the city of Abu Dhabi, 1 km from the breakwater in Abu Dhabi, about 5 km from Al Hosn Palace, 1 km from the Marina Shopping Center, and Abu Dhabi International Airport is 34 km away.