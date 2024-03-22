Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Olzhas Bektenov on the occasion of his visit to the country, along with his accompanying delegation.





The meeting touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means to enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of joint interest.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Kazakhstan PM arrives in Doha

Read Also