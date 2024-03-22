Ramadan Brings Big Savings At Bein With Special Holy Month Offer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As families gather each evening this Ramadan to spend quality time together, strengthen familial bonds, and rekindle their spirituality, beIN Media Group (beIN) is providing both new and existing subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa access to a vast array of premium content, especially curated for the Holy Month.

Throughout Ramadan, the region's leading sports and entertainment network is broadcasting everything from heartwarming dramas and gripping sports action to popular religious animations for children and recitations from the Holy Qur'an from around the world, ensuring high-quality content for all the family.

Subscribers to beIN's special Ramadan Offer receive either a complimentary beIN set-top box or up to three free months of subscription.

The offer includes access to all of the network's Ramadan programming, including the original drama series Zaman Al Ajaj, and delectable culinary shows on beIN Gourmet with chefs Sarah El Gindy, Bader Alshayji, and Nermeen Wahby.

For younger viewers, JEEM TV presents a blend of animated and educational content designed to both entertain and enlighten.

With major sports tournaments suchas the UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO 2024, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as well as all the tennis grand slams from Roland Garros to Wimbledon, and every Formula One grand prix from around the globe, beIN continues to offer its subscribers unparalleled coverage of the very best in sports.

All subscribers who connect their set-top box can also access the broadcaster's beIN On Demand platform, where all the best originals and exclusive dramas, as well as a wide range of other content including sports, can be watched on-demand at any time.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit and use promo code RAMADAN.