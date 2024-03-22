Railway Track Through Baramulla Football Field: J&K Football Association Meets Engineering Head

The JKFA delegation consisted of Masters Health Club (Sports Organization of Baramulla Headed by its Chairman Mohd Ashraf Khan), Civil Society Baramulla, District Football Association Baramulla and JKFA Senior Member Naseemul Gani.

The FA said the meeting took place upon the directives of DC Baramulla. The administration had earlier directed the Deputy Chief Engineer, Northern Railway Srinagar, to address the issue. The meeting came about after civil society members wrote to the DC and noted that the said football field is only available ground in Baramulla.

The JKFA delegation told the Northern Railway officials that the railway track will have“detrimental ramifications”.

“The delegation meticulously elucidated the detrimental ramifications posed by the proposed construction of a railway track crossing through the middle of Baramulla Degree College football ground. JKFA emphasized the invaluable significance of this ground as a hub for nurturing local talent and fostering community cohesion through sports,” the FA said in a statement Wednesday.

The JKFA appealed to LG Manoj Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.“Their support and intervention are pivotal in safeguarding this cherished ground, ensuring that future generations have access to a conductive environment for honing their athletic prowess and fostering a culture of sportsmanship,” the statement read.

The locals and football community of district Baramulla have been voicing their displeasure at the proposed expansion plans for a 50km-long Baramulla-Uri railway line cutting through one of north Kashmir's oldest football fields.

The JKFA further called upon all“stakeholders to to join hands in preserving the sanctity of sports infrastructure” in J&K and to protect“our sporting heritage and securing a brighter future for aspiring athletes.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now